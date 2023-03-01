PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau says the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man from Gresham on Feb. 28 that officers allege had shot and killed Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez in 2022.

Authorities say 22-year-old Isai (Issac) Ramos Damian shot Mendoza-Hernandez, 44, and another man at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue on July 6, 2022.

Mendoza-Hernandez died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Damian is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful weapon use.