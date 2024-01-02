PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man associated with a recent murder in the Centennial neighborhood was indicted on seven charges after authorities say he fired shots at police last week.

Jessie Garza III, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Newman on Dec. 14. When officers responded to Southeast Bush Street, they found Newman, 58, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and eventually declared dead.

Garza now faces two counts of first-degree burglary with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces one charge each of first-degree murder with a firearm, coercion with a firearm, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Garza pleaded not guilty. He was also arraigned on another charge of attempted murder after firing at a police officer during his arrest.

Officials announced that Richard Newman, 58, was the victim of a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on Dec. 14 (PPB)

According to Portland police, Garza was found leaving an apartment in the same neighborhood just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 28. Officials say he attempted to drive away in a vehicle, but police used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires.

Garza made it to an apartment on Southeast 148th Avenue, where police attempted to approach him again. That’s when Garza pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at the officers, officials said.

After Garza ran into the apartment and continued firing shots, officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area. The standoff lasted till shortly after midnight when police said Garza left the apartment and surrendered to the officers.

Police said they fired no shots and that no injuries were reported during the incident.

