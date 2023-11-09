PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a person of interest that may have been connected to a string of auto thefts in the Portland area this year, according to the Multnomah County DA’s Office.

Tryston Allen Strode, 26, is accused of stealing and disabling the tracking devices of several rideshare cars, according to the indictment. He now faces 13 charges related to auto theft, reckless endangerment, and the unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

The Portland Police Bureau was contacted by the rideshare company Free2Move on Nov. 6 after one of their vehicles was separated from its tracking device in Gresham.

When officers spotted the car near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street, they say they tried to stop it, but Strode took off at high speed. After hitting a vehicle and eluding police, the car was tracked at a Portland Providence parking garage.

No one was in the car, but police say they found a gun and blood inside.

Hospital staff told officers that Strode was bleeding heavily when he entered the building from the parking garage. It was later discovered that he had accidentally shot himself in the leg, police say.

Strode was taken into custody after he was treated at the hospital. He is now lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center and set to be arraigned on Nov. 16.

His charges include the unauthorized use of a vehicle, the possession of a stolen vehicle, felony elude, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, possession of a loaded firearm in public, failure to perform the duties of a driver; and reckless driving. He also faces four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.