PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After calling 911 for medical help, authorities said a man shot at his neighbor while paramedics attempted to respond.

According to Portland police, a 911 call came in at around 6 a.m Friday in which a person said their address and hung up. Shortly after, they received another call where the person called back saying they needed medical help.

American Medical Response medics responded to the scene on Southeast 157th Avenue and said they talked to the caller who went back into his apartment.

The man’s neighbor then left his apartment and walked to his car which is when the medics reported that the man came out and started shooting at his neighbor who rushed to his car and managed to drive away safely.

The medics requested officer assistance at the scene, which brought a heavy police response to the area. Officers from Portland police and Gresham police responded as well as K9s and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Just after 6:30, authorities said they had enough units to confront the shooter. He immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team.