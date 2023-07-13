Police say a man smashed the windows of several businesses on the morning of July 13, 2023, before he was arrested. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after smashing the windows of several Portland businesses with a rock, police said.

Fredy Paredes-Kancab, 34, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Court documents say that a judge issued a Fail to Appear warrant against Paredes-Kancab on July 6 after he was accused of damaging a Walgreens last month.

Officers were called to the area of NE 32nd Ave. and NE Broadway St. just after 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a man was smashing multiple windows. After obtaining a description of Paredes-Kancab, officers say they were able to locate him and take him into custody.

A man was arrested Thursday, July 13, 2023, after smashing the windows of “several” Portland businesses with a rock, Portland police said. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A man was arrested Thursday, July 13, 2023, after smashing the windows of “several” Portland businesses with a rock, Portland police said. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A man was arrested Thursday, July 13, 2023, after smashing the windows of “several” Portland businesses with a rock, Portland police said. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A man was arrested Thursday, July 13, 2023, after smashing the windows of “several” Portland businesses with a rock, Portland police said. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

A man was arrested Thursday, July 13, 2023, after smashing the windows of “several” Portland businesses with this rock, Portland police said. (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau)

Police say that a total of seven businesses were damaged.