PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new fear was unlocked for bystanders in downtown Portland after officials say a man with a forklift chased pedestrians in the street Tuesday afternoon.

Portland police arrested a man after a 911 call reported seeing him drive a stolen forklift while “driving erratically and chasing pedestrians,” according to Central Precinct officers.

Authorities say they spotted the man driving the wrong way on Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Fourth Avenue.

