PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest was made Thursday following a shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Southeast 37th Avenue where police said a victim was found shot. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

Portland police said Friday that they arrested Teddy Wayne Hall, 63, and he is being charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim has not been identified at this time.