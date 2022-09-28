PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced an arrest has been made in the murder of a 26-year-old man earlier this week.

U.S. Marshals arrested Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, Tuesday night on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon (firearm) in the shooting death of his twin brother, who Portland police identified as Martese Oliver.

The murder, which happened on Sept. 25, happened outside of a hotel in the Sumner neighborhood in Northeast Portland.

Martre Oliver was taken into custody in Renton, Washington.

No other details were immediately available.