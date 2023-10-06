Brett Pruett’s sentencing is expected to take place in January.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three years after an investigation began for a triple homicide inside a Northeast Portland home, a man was convicted for their deaths on Friday.

A court found Brett Pruett guilty of shooting 77-year-old Lawrence Murphy, 45-year-old Elmer Hughes and 40-Year-old Tashia Cobb. They were all found dead inside a home at Northeast 122nd Avenue near Russell Street on July 17, 2020.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office had found that all three died from gunshot wounds.

The jury also found that, on July 14, 2020, Pruett used a dangerous weapon to assault a woman prior to the triple homicide.

According to the court’s deposition, Pruett is guilty of 11 counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, and four counts of unlawfully using a weapon. He was also convicted for second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Pruett’s sentencing is expected to take place in January.

