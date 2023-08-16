PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was convicted on Aug. 9 for assaulting a woman with a crowbar in 2021, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Oct. 7, 2021, a woman was jogging along Southeast Foster Road when she stopped to talk with a friend. That’s when Christopher Robin Fox, 39, approached with a crowbar yelling at them.

The district attorney’s office said the woman then asked if he was really going to use the crowbar, and that is when Fox swung hitting her in the arm which caused an open, compound fracture.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she got two plates installed in her arm.

Fox was found guilty on Aug. 9 of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to serve 90 days.