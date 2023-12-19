PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County jury found a man guilty of a deadly shooting outside Silver Dollar Pizza Company in Northwest Portland two years ago.

Marshawn Edwards, 27, was convicted on 12 separate charges Tuesday, including second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, after DNA found on bullet casings were matched by detectives.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, gunshots rang out in Portland’s Nob Hill neighborhood — shattering the glass door of Silver Dollar Pizza Company at Northwest 21st and Glisan Street. One customer, Jacob Knight-Vasquez, was shot and killed while two others sustained serious injuries.

Co-workers of Jake Vasquez posted this in the door of the Blue Moon in Northwest Portland after he was shot to deah while sitting at Silver Dollar PIzza across the street, September 25, 2021 (KOIN)

Jacob Knight-Vasquez was shot to death at the Silver Dollar Pizza in NW Portland on September 24, 2021. (Undated photo, family via PPB)

Shots were fired outside Nob Hill’s Silver Dollar Pizza Company. Sept. 24, 2021. (KOIN)

Sam Macbale, the owner of the restaurant, previously told KOIN 6 the suspect was not inside and was not a customer when the shooting occurred.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Macbale said. “A guy was walking by and was shooting, in fact, from this door.”

However, PPB reported they did not believe this was a random act where “somebody walked by and started shooting,” although they also said they didn’t believe Vasquez was the intended target.

After collecting DNA evidence from the bullet casings found at the September shooting, police discovered in December that the DNA samples they collected matched DNA records from a sexual assault kit tied to Edwards from when he was 17.

Marshawn Edwards (KOIN)

Police also linked the bullet casings found at the Silver Dollar crime scene to a separate shooting outside of Whelan’s Irish Pub that occurred months after the original crime.

According to police documents, surveillance cameras caught Edwards wearing the same black North face coast at both shootings.

Edwards is expected to be sentenced in March 2024.