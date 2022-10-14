PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after officials said he was cut with a knife near the Steel Bridge in Northwest Portland.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau received a report of a stabbing near the Northwest Glisan Street ramp.

Responding officers found the victim. Despite being seriously injured, police said the man’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Police searched for the attacker, but no one was immediately located.

The investigation is ongoing.