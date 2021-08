A man died in a house fire on SE 48th Ave, Aug 4 2021. (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after a house fire in Southeast Portland on Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said a 42-year-old man was rescued from the house at 1518 SE 48th Ave before noon on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital with injuries but later died.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the attic area when they arrived. They were able to get the fire out fairly quickly.

The cause was determined to be accidental.