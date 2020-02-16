Man drops gun in scuffle, bullet strikes him in foot

A gun fell out of one of the men's the pockets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men involved in a fight outside a North Portland convenient store have been arrested on firearm and assault charges.

Brandon J. Larson and Steven M. Robinson began fighting each other outside a shop in the 6100 block of North Lombard Street on Friday, February 14. In the midst of the scuffle, Larson, 32, had a .380 Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun that fell out of his pocket onto the ground. The two fought over the gun and three rounds were fired off. One of the rounds struck Larson in the foot.

Both Larson and Robinson, 43, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following the incident. Larson was charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangering, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Robinson was charged with Assault in the Fourth Degree and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

No other injuries or damages were reported.