PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man attempting to escape police hid on a roof and in a tree before finally being arrested, Portland police said.

Officers responded to a welfare check on Southeast Division Street where they found a man unconscious behind the wheel of a car, officials said.

Officers set up spike strips and shut off the car before finally waking the man up, which is when police said the man started the car and drove away, hitting the spike strips along the way.

Shortly after, the man’s vehicle was found, unoccupied, so police set up a perimeter to contain the suspect, who was eventually spotted on the roof of a house, authorities said.

The man jumped off the roof and hid again, this time being found in a tree in someone’s backyard and refusing to come down.

Officers said they spoke with him for about an hour when they finally got him to come down and he was arrested.

Kenneth Robert Wirth, 31, was taken in and is charged with attempting to elude and failure to perform duty of driver when property is damaged.