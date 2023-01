PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing murder charges in connection to a decades-old cold case in Portland.

Jawuan Polk is accused of shooting and killing Leonard Irving in Northeast Portland in June 2011. Polk was arrested on first and second-degree murder with a firearm charges.

Irving, who went by LJ, was a father of three young children.

His mother spoke to KOIN 6 in 2021 and said he “loved [his] family. He was so excited about being a father to his kids.”