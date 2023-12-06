PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was fatally shot in the Buckman neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

When officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast Main Street and Southeast Water Avenue, they found “a victim down with bystanders performing CPR.” Despite lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene, police say.

Although officers searched the area, they say the suspect or suspects had already left the scene by the time police were called around 1:48 p.m.

PPB asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-1040. Reference Case No. 23-315311.

