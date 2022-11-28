PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland’s Lloyd District Sunday evening.

Portland Fire & Rescue was initially called to the structure located at 900 North Thunderbird Way at around 6 p.m. Crews found a man deceased, prompting the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Unit to respond.

No other information was immediately released.

PPB urges anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0449.