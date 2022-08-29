PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who appeared to be shot was found dead in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood late Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, just before 11 p.m. they received a report of an overdose outside a Shell gas station on NE Broadway near NE Victoria Avenue.

When officers arrived, however, PPB said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s identity and cause of death will be released once his family is notified.

PPB’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. It’s unclear if there is any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-232298.