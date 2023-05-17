PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County Grand jury found a man guilty of attacking and wounding another man on a TriMet platform last summer, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Raziel Briah, 38, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

In an “unprovoked” attack on July 27, 2022, according to prosecutors, Briah charged at a man who was waiting at a MAX station on North Prescott Street. The man attempted to run away but Briah slashed his forearm with a large knife, leaving a “large gash and lasting effects.”

Briah will serve his sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.