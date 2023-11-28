PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A year after Brian W. Logan was shot outside a Southeast Portland apartment complex, the man guilty of his murder was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Thomas Nathaniel Tibball, 25, previously pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a firearm on Nov. 7, 2023.

According to surveillance footage, Tibball was seen walking out of his girlfriend’s apartment and walking into the street, out of view of the cameras, before confronting Logan. He was heard telling Logan, who was walking by with a rolling suitcase, to “keep walking or he would ‘pop’ him,” officials say.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the footage recorded Tibball saying Logan had “until three” before counting to one and firing a shot into Logan’s back.

Logan, 52, was later declared dead while in route to a hospital, Portland police say.

Tibball was then seen returning to his girlfriend’s apartment and leaving four minutes later in another jacket, according to the video. He was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022.

Logan’s daughter appeared at Tibball’s sentencing to share how her father’s death has impacted her life.

“I lost my best friend in July of this year as well. These things cannot be taken back. People – family, loved ones – cannot be brought back. I am almost 26 years old now, without a father or best friend in less than 10 months of each other,” she said. “We deserve better. They deserved better. We need to do better.”