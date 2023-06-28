PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Portland’s Concordia Neighborhood has been identified as authorities continue the search for the driver.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 47-year-old Lorn Thompson of Portland, died at the scene.

Around 10 p.m. on June 6, officers were dispatched to the scene on Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street after a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

While no arrests have been made, police are searching for the suspect vehicle, which they identified as a white, mid-2000s model Ford pickup that’s likely an F250 or F350.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149340.

Police noted the truck is missing the Ford emblem on the front grille along with a driver’s side headlight and has damage to the front grille and bumper.