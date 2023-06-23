Lorenzo Porter was found dead at the scene when officers arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 58-year-old man killed during a June 6 crash in the Eliot neighborhood has been identified, Portland police say.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Fremont Street and North Williams Avenue, and police say Lorenzo Porter was found dead at the scene when officers arrived. Another driver was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators say Porter’s vehicle, a 1998 Buick Century, was heading northbound at the intersection when it collided nearly head-on with the 2017 Jaguar SUV headed westbound. It had appeared that one of the vehicles had hit a light pole.

No arrests were made at the time, but police say speed and alcohol impairment may have been factors in the crash.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, “This crash was the 27th traffic fatality this year in Portland. There have been two more since then, totaling 29 fatal crashes 2023 year-to-date.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149227.

