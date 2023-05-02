File photo: Vandals smashed the windows at Starbucks, SW 4th and Morrison, during an unlawful assembly, April 20, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to individual counts of felony arson, criminal mischief and rioting related to a protest outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in 2021.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that the man, Jarrid Bailey Huber, will serve 60 months of probation for the crimes. Presiding Judge Benjamin Soude also ordered the man to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to organizations and businesses damaged by his crimes.

The property damage occurred while more than 100 people protested outside the courthouse in Downtown Portland.

According to the district attorney’s office, Huber helped fellow protesters push a dumpster against the Justice Center and set it on fire, causing minor damage. They say Huber also vandalized multiple buildings downtown, including a jewelry store and a Starbucks located at 2nd Avenue and Main Street, causing $8,622 and $11,983 in damages to the businesses, respectively.

“My office issued nearly 200 protest-related cases between 2020 and 2022 for criminal prosecution, prioritizing arson, property damage, weapons offenses, theft, and[ personal] crimes,” Schmidt said. “This case is a good example that, while it may take some time to complete the prosecutorial process, we will see these cases through and hold people accountable for destructive behavior.”