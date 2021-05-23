Man pleads guilty to charges from 2019 Cider Riot brawl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man associated with the conservative group Patriot Prayer who’s accused of using a baton to knock a woman unconscious during a May Day 2019 riot outside a Portland cider business pleaded guilty to charges Friday.

Documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court show Ian Kramer, 46, pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and riot. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and formal supervised probation. Kramer will receive credit for time he’s already served.

In the court documents, Kramer stated he’s pleading guilty to the riot charge because he did the following: “On May 1, 2019, I unlawfully and knowingly while participating with 5 or more persons, engaged in violent and tumultuous conduct thus intentionally and recklessly creating a grave risk of public alarm.

The incident occurred outside Cider Riot on May Day 2019. At the time, Portland Police Bureau said it received reports around 7:30 p.m. that about 30 people were preparing to march near Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Officers said some of those in the group were wearing helmets and someone had a baton.

Less than 10 minutes later, police received reports that a fight had broken out.

Police said people were reportedly throwing sticks, rocks, glass, and using pepper spray. Some people were allegedly holding bats.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the two dueling groups had separated.

Abram Goldman-Armstrong, owner of Cider Riot, filed a $1 million lawsuit against Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and the group on May 4, 2019. The lawsuit accused Gibson, Kramer, and 25 others of their involvement in the incident. It accused them of negligence, trespass, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In addition to saying Kramer knocked the Cider Riot patron unconscious, the lawsuit also claims Gibson was harassing and menacing patrons at the pub and that he facilitated a street fight between two people, which he live streamed.

In a statement issued the same day as the lawsuit, Gibson said there is video showing that he was spit on, assaulted, had his phone knocked out of his hand, had beer bottles thrown at him, and was pepper sprayed. He said he “didn’t even say one hateful word.” He said he never stepped foot on Goldman-Armstrong’s property.

“Cider Riot Co-hosted an event with Rose City antifa and allowed over 80 antifa members masked up with weapons in their establishment all while serving them alcohol. They committed crimes against me standing on a public sidewalk while antifa was standing both on the sidewalk and on Cider Riot property,” Gibson said in a statement.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Kramer on Aug. 7, 2019. In total, six people were arrested in connection to the riot: Gibson, Kramer, Matthew Cooper, Christopher Ponte, Russell Schultz, and Mackenzie Lewis.

Two of those men, Cooper and Ponte, pleaded guilty and were sentenced Jan. 13, 2020.

In February 2020, Gibson filed a motion claiming there was unfair bias against him if his trial were to be held in Portland and requested a change of venue.

As of March 11, 2021, Schultz and Gibson each faced a single count of riot related to the May Day brawl.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office, in March 2021, agreed it would investigate allegations of “bias and profiling in Gibson’s prosecution.