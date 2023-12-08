PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer during an incident in northeast Portland.

Officers said they responded to a report of a theft Wednesday, eventually leading them to an RV near Northeast 92nd Drive.

It isn’t currently known what happened, but authorities said that Isaac L. Seavey, 27, was the man who was shot and killed.

According to Portland police, only one officer used deadly force, but both officers involved at the scene are on administrative leave pending investigation.