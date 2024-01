PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police report a man was shot while driving his car in Northeast Portland late Saturday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened near the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. The man was hit in the shoulder, but suffered non life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

He would not disclose the location where he was shot and his identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.