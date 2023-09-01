PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christopher Lee Pray, who escaped from Oregon State Hospital this week, was discovered stuck in mud near the Portland Expo Center on Friday, authorities said.

On Friday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue shared on X that a person was stuck in mud in a north Portland pond for more than 12 hours and crews were responding to rescue him.

When fire crews arrived, they spoke to the man and canceled Portland police response to the scene, taking the next hour to rescue the man, authorities said. After he was out of the mud he was cleaned and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It was at the hospital that an employee recognized Pray, who police said had given a fake name.

Pray was taken back into custody, police said.

On Thursday, state authorities announced Pray, who they warned the public to be considered “extremely dangerous,” had escaped the custody of Oregon State Hospital and state police while shackled in a state van and was last seen heading south on Interstate 5.

Pray was originally in custody for attempted aggravated murder.

Oregon State Hospital said Pray, 39, had needed to be transferred to a local emergency department for medical care after an altercation with another state hospital patient. After returning to the state hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pray stole the van while fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting it all together, according to authorities.

