Southwest Capitol Highway was closed through 9 a.m. as detectives investigated the crime scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in the Hillsdale neighborhood ended in life-threatening injuries for an adult male, the Portland Police Bureau reported.

Central Precinct officers responded to the incident on the 6300 block of Southwest Capitol Highway at 3:27 a.m. on Saturday.

Once officers arrived, they found a man seriously wounded in a vehicle in a business parking lot. Emergency responders drove him to a nearby hospital.

According to PPB, the highway was closed through 9 a.m. as detectives investigated the crime scene.

Officials said further information will be revealed “as appropriate.” Anyone with additional details on the incident is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.