Two people were shot outside a bar near SE 122nd and Stark in Portland, August 19, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities suspect that a 16-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were victims in a shooting outside of a Southeast Portland bar on Friday night. Both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of them critical.

Shots were fired just before midnight around Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, Portland police said.

Responding officers didn’t initially find any sign of the shooting, but 20 to 30 minutes later, a security guard called to report a shooting outside of the El Mojito bar. PPB said officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

According to authorities, officers later learned that a 16-year-old male had been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second male, 39, was transported to a different hospital with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

PPB said the older man was stabilized after receiving care at a Level 1 trauma center.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact law enforcement and reference case number 23-217595.