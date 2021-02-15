Many brave snow for COVID-19 vaccine

Some trekked down steep hills, other walked miles in the snow to get their vaccines Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the Oregon Convention Center Monday, people were emerging with smiles under their masks after getting their COVID-19 vaccines. Many were just glad they could traverse the snow to make their appointments.

“I live up a hill in the West Hills and our driveway literally goes straight up, hairpin turn and then the house is at the top. I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said Felecia Giambrone, a teacher.

She and her husband worked to shovel their driveway and road, just so she could make it to the convention center for her second dose of the vaccine.

Many said they appreciated the convention center’s flexibility for people who were running late to their appointments due to the snow.

The snow didn’t stop many people from getting their COVID-19 vaccines at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The snow storm forced some people to reschedule appointments. (KOIN)

Renee Morgan said she also had a challenging drive and showed up at the convention center 3 hours late. They still let her get in line when she arrived at around 1:30 p.m. and she was vaccinated and out the door in about 25 minutes.

“I didn’t arrive on time and I just took a chance, but the system that they are using in this convention center works. And it went so fast. You go through about four stations, a little bit of paperwork, not much, and you basically never stop walking,” she explained.

Morgan cares for her 91-year-old mother and said she was determined to climb the steep, snowy hill near her home Monday in order to get her vaccine. She knows her mother is at a high risk of contracting the virus and she wants to do everything she can to protect her.

While Giambrone and Morgan drove to the convention center, that wasn’t an option for a woman named Anna.

“I don’t own a car, terrible weather, most buses are not running, the trolly’s not running, the MAX is not running. So, literally, I walked miles in order to get here,” she said.

Anna is an unarmed security guard and was feeling excited to get her second dose of the vaccine. She said she was also feeling very appreciative of the Oregon Convention Center’s flexibility. Her appointment was cancelled over the weekend due to weather and she was glad they could reschedule it so soon.

“It’d be great if everyone would just go get the shot because everyone wants to go back to normal,” she said.

Tyjuan Overton and Geo Baxter volunteer with All4Oregon, the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center. They said Monday was actually a slow day for them. They think the snow kept many people at home. The two have been volunteering at the vaccination site for about a week and they said All4Oregon’s goal has been to vaccinate 4,000 people each day.

On Tuesday, they’re expecting their largest crowd yet.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be super, super packed though because the roads are going to be back to normal,” Baxter said.

He said many of the appointments that were cancelled due to the weather over the weekend were rescheduled for Tuesday. They both said they enjoy helping people and aren’t feeling stressed about the number of people expected Tuesday.

The two shared a piece of advice and told people to try scheduling their appointments in the afternoon. They said many people are booking morning appointments and they’re forced to wait in line, but oftentimes, there’s hardly a line in the afternoon.

Overall, everyone who spoke to KOIN 6 News Monday said they were thrilled to receive the vaccine and were looking forward to things getting back to normal once the pandemic’s under control.

“It seems like Oregon has a good handle on this and they’re really prioritizing and they’re, I think, working very hard to get everyone back to what they need to do,” Giambrone said.