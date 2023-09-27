About 2,100 judging kits will be available across Oregon retailers starting on Sept. 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you an Oregonian with a knack for weeding out the bad marijuana from the good? A cannabis magazine is seeking Oregon judges for a People’s-Choice-Awards-style ceremony.

Later this December, marijuana news source High Times will host the Oregon Cannabis Cup for the first time since 2020. The awards’ ceremony allows everyday residents to vote for the highest quality cannabis products grown in the state.

Oregon was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 1998. Years later in 2015, it was also one of the first states to legalize recreational use. Mark Kazinec, vice president of High Times Events and Competitions, says the upcoming awards’ ceremony honors Oregon’s role as a pioneer in the marijuana world.

“Oregon has always been at the forefront of cannabis legalization and innovation, and High Times is thrilled to continue to celebrate the amazing local products and evolution of the state’s cannabis industry with the return of Cannabis Cup,” Kazinec said in a statement.

The statewide Cannabis Cup will feature 11 categories including best indica flower, best gummy edibles and best vape pens and cartridges.

Judging for the competition is open to any resident over the age of 21.

About 2,100 judging kits will be available across Oregon retailers starting on Sept. 30. The kits will range between $40 and $90, and hold up to 13 product samples.

Several Top Crop, Electric Lettuce and Smooth Roots locations will sell kits at their stores. Find the full list of participating dispensaries here.

“For judges, this is an opportunity to explore a diversity of top-notch products and have your voice heard and feedback count. For brands, it’s a distinctive chance to engage with the community and new audiences,” Kazinec said.

Judging closes on Dec. 3. Winners will be announced later on Dec. 18.