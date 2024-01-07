PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marquam Bridge has reopened after an incident involving a person in crisis impacted traffic for 10 hours on Saturday.

Just after 2 p.m., Portland police officers responded to a report of a man seen walking up a vehicle ramp from southbound I-405 to northbound I-5. When officers arrived, they report the man had climbed over a chain-link fence and threatened to jump down directly on to Southwest Moody Avenue below.

This prompted multiple traffic closures in the area, response from PPB’s Crisis Negotiation Team and a rope rescue group from the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT).

After about eight hours, CNT reportedly determined the best course of action was to disengage and monitor the man from a distance. Authorities say he remained on the bridge for another two hours before walking off.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, there is hope. Contact Lines for Life.