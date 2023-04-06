PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massive fire erupted at the former Elks Lodge in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the building on Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street at around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews hurried to the scene to battle the growing flames which at one point were seen bursting through the top of the building.

In December, another fire broke out at the lodge, which had been vacant for about seven years. No one was harmed in that blaze but there was some damage to the building.

There’s no word on what started this most recent blaze or if there are any injuries. A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene to learn more.