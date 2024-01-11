PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wintery weather and frigid temperatures have agencies across the Portland metro thinking of those most vulnerable: the homeless.

While some agencies already have overnight warming shelters running, others are in desperate need of volunteers.

“When we see temperatures like those we’ll see this weekend, it’s not really a matter of making someone comfortable. It’s a matter of life and death,” Mike Deckon, director of marketing at the Portland Rescue Mission, said. “It’s critical that people have an opportunity to get out of the snow, to get out of the cold.”

The Portland Rescue Mission serves as many as 200 people a night. This weekend they will continue to be open 24 hours a day, adding an additional 25 shelter mats for the extreme weather.

They will also operate a daytime warming center with coats, blankets, hats, and gloves available to those who need them while supplies last. They’re asking anyone able to drop off supplies to do so at the Burnside Shelter.

Also in Portland, Rose Haven typically operates as a day shelter only – offering everything from warm clothing and washers and dryers to food and a warm place during the day. Lately, they’re connecting those in need with nearby overnight shelter options and how to get there through resources like TriMet with free fare to shelters.

“We do have some private citizens and other organizations that have come together and decided within their churches and other locations, to form shelters on behalf of our houseless community, which has been really special,” Rose Haven executive director Katie O’Brien said. “Keeping an eye and being a really good neighbor, it’s a really important time of year to do that. You can also call the Multnomah County Emergency Line if you have a concern about someone and you want to do a wellness check on them. It’s time for us to watch out for our neighbors when we’re getting into the teens here.”

Homeless and shelter supports across the area have spent much of the week getting their own plans in place. For instance, Clackamas County opens overnight warming shelters when the temperatures or wind chill are forecasted to be 33 degrees or lower or when weather conditions make sleeping outdoors especially different.

The Father’s Heart in Oregon City will provide overnight warming shelters from Thursday night through Monday morning. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

County officials are also encouraging people to heat their homes safely, only using heaters that are built for indoor use, and not using outdoor heaters, BBQs or the oven due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. If you use a generator, make sure it’s only outside and at least 25 feet away from open doors and vents.

Washington County is still working on finalizing their list of warming shelters, but are also doing outreach work. Once plans are finalized Friday morning, available warming shelter resources will be listed online.

“We’ve been working very closely both with our shelter operators and also with our outreach service providers to get folks connected with that information,” Washington Co. housing communications coordinator Emily Roots said.

In Southwest Washington, the Council for the Homeless coordinates with non-profits and churches across Clark County to offer overflow and satellite shelters. Their call to the community this week includes extra hands to help.

“Right now we do have increased capacity because of that and those locations do need volunteers,” Charlene Welch with the Council for the Homeless said.

Those interested in connecting with the council or who have a concern about someone in need can call their housing hotline at 360-695-9677. Multnomah County also offers resources for emergency response and welfare checks at 503-823-3333 or 211.

Shelters in Portland and Multnomah County:

North PDX Winter Shelter

4775 N Lombard Street

Open overnight only, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Call 971-716-3407 for a referral

Congregation Beth Israel with Do Good

1972 NW Flanders Street

Open 24 hours, Friday through Sunday

Central Church of Nazarene by UGM

9715 SE Powell Blvd.

Open every day, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk in only, so call 503-274-4483 to confirm availability

LGBTQ+ Warming Center

4115 N Mississippi Avenue

Open Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.