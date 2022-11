The MAX Red Line train headed to PDX, March 3, 2018 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet riders commuting Thursday morning should expect delays on most MAX lines thanks to an operator shortage.

TriMet announced that MAX Green, Orange, Yellow and Blue lines will all be delayed anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

MAX users can visit TriMet’s website to check service schedules.

The delays will reportedly last through 11 a.m.