PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders should expect road closures this weekend as TriMet continues construction on the MAX Red Line.

From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9., I-84 will be closed in both directions from I-205.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, residents driving west on I-84 should use I-205 southbound and adhere to the signs to I-84 westbound at Exit 21B.

The transportation officials advised drivers on I-84 east to take a separate route.

“They can take Exit 6 to Glisan Street, turn left and follow signs for I-205 north, then take I-205 north Exit 23B to return on I-205 south,” ODOT said. “Take Exit 22 toward I-84 east.”

The I-84 westbound on-ramp at Northeast 102nd Avenue and the I-84 eastbound Exit 9 off-ramp at Northeast Halsey and 99th Avenue will be closed as well.

ODOT said the exit to I-205 north will remain open throughout the weekend.

TriMet’s MAX Red Line will reopen on Oct. 22.