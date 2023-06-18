PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is now a major disruption along the MAX Red Line that will last four months as TriMet works to make the rail system more efficient for the future.

Through October 21, the train won’t run between the Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport for that period, and those who rely on the commune will have to take a shuttle between stops – adding about 30 minutes to their trip.

During the disruption, the agency will remodel the MAX station located at PDX and build a two-thirds mile long second track near the airport. TriMet also plans to complete 20 other maintenance projects between the transit center and the airport.

A TriMet map of the shuttle connection to Portland International Airport during the planned 126-day shut down of the Red Line from the Gateway Transit Center. June 2023 (Courtesy photo: TriMet).

To plan alternative routes or watch delays, TriMet riders can visit trimet.org/planner.

The project is part of the transit agency’s three-year Better Red Improvement Project.