PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday, MAX Red Line trains returned to regular service between the Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport (PDX), after four months of construction. This marks the completion of a significant phase of TriMet’s Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project.

Some of the changes made include a mile-long stretch to and from PDX that now has a second track, which will allow inbound and outbound trains to pass each other without delay. The PDX MAX Station itself was also completely rebuilt to “better accommodate the two parallel tracks,” according to TriMet.

“The project was a major undertaking, with crews regularly working around the clock,” TriMet stated in a press release. “Overall, around 700,000 labor hours were involved, with more than 90 contractors contributing to a project that will improve reliability across the entire MAX system.”

The entire Better Red project – which will extend the MAX Red Line west for 10 stations and add new track around the Gateway Transit Center – is scheduled for completion by Summer 2024.