MAX work concludes in NE Portland; regular service will resume

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet says the nine-day construction project that impacted the MAX Blue, Green, and Red line trains in Northeast Portland is coming to a successful close.

TriMet says it was rebuilding rail on the MAX system in Northeast Portland and trains will resume normal operations on Monday at the start of service.

This was the last of a series of maintenance projects TriMet began earlier in the spring. The latest work began on May 15. TriMet says it essentially rebuilt a stretch of rail near Interstate 84, under the Northeast 33rd Avenue overpass.

TriMet says this improvement will boost the overall reliability of the MAX system and will improve the riding experience for customers.