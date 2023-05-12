The sun rises over Portland as seen from Chopper 6, August 2 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new interactive map made by Multnomah County is helping to identify areas most at risk during heat events.

According to Multnomah County officials, the Heat Vulnerability Index is a tool that can help guide communities toward a response plan when temperatures begin to rise.

The tool uses current research on the health impacts of extreme heat and climate change to map an area’s heat vulnerability, sensitivity, exposure and adaptive capacity.

“The last two summers have reinforced just how dangerous heat is. Now is a good time to make a plan to stay cool,” said Brendon Haggerty, Healthy Homes & Communities Program manager. “I hope the Heat Vulnerability Index is helpful for all the responding agencies for heat-related emergencies.”

The interactive map goes by census tracts in the county varying by size, so while some areas like parts of downtown consist of only a few blocks, others in east county are larger because they’re more spread out.

The tool also helps organizations with targeted outreach making it easier to locate and contact people who may be at risk in their homes.

“Heat can kill people outdoors and in their own homes. Tragically we learned that in the last few years,” said Jessica Guernsey, Public Health Division director. “This tool will help save lives and is an example of core public health work in Multnomah County.”

Even though the map was just released, county officials said they’re already looking to add new data in the next year like how many households have air conditioning and which communities may still need that extra protection in their homes.