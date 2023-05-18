More details will be released as early as next week, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is looking into options to ban camping on city property, according to his office.

The mayor’s office confirmed to KOIN 6 News that they are considering adjusting camping protocols and enforcement at specific times and spots across the city. Wheeler’s spokesperson Cody Bowman said although he hasn’t personally seen the final proposal, early drafts suggest enforcing no camping on city-owned property from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More details will be released as early as next week, according to Bowman.

This comes months after Portland City Council in November 2022 voted to pass Wheeler’s proposed ban on self-sited, unsanctioned camps. There was no set date for implementation, but the council said it was going to work toward that resolution within the following 18 months.

Along with the ban, Wheeler revealed plans to build three campuses that would house homeless individuals.

