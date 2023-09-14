PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he would not be seeking a third term in office.

In preparation for his final year, he held a press event to talk about his priorities for the final year.

During the event, Mayor Wheeler put emphasis on preparing the city for the transition to its new form of government and for whoever the next mayor is.

Going into his final year in office, he said he has plans to renovate City Hall to match those governmental changes.

But he also focused on the work that has already been done to make the city a better place, specifically the work done by the Public Environment Management Office.

According to Wheeler, in 2023 PEMO has removed a million pounds of litter each month, they’ve fixed and installed two million dollars worth of lighting to help make Portland safer and they have cleaned up over 200,000 square feet of graffiti.

Going into his final year, Wheeler said he plans to double down on his efforts to keep Portland’s streets clean and to eliminate unsanctioned camping in the city.

“Portlanders deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and to live their daily lives without fear,” said Wheeler.