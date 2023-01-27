PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the city of Memphis prepares to release the video related to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of 5 police officers, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other community leaders will address the media.

Wheeler plus the Portland City Council, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey and former State Senator Margaret Carter will denounce the events leading to Nichols’ death. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Lovell also issued a statement about a “possible demonstration” beginning Friday night at the Convention Center. Police officials said they did not know if a march would take place.

“While the City of Portland and Police Bureau are firmly and consistently supportive of people exercising their free speech and assembly rights, we also underscore the call for peaceful gatherings made by Mr. Nichols’ family. We know that violence and injuries are avoidable and want safety for all Portlanders. We share this outrage, but we ask for peaceful and orderly demonstrations,” Lovell said in the statement.

He said the police will monitor events and make arrests if necessary.

“Many events in our city do not require any police presence. The city experiences a mix of planned and spontaneous events. We can’t always predict what behavior will occur and when, but we try our best to keep the community informed,” the chief said.

He also asked for the community’s help to report “any criminal activity” that is seen.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.