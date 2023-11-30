According to Wheeler, all downtown employers have a critical role in the city’s recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler wants workers in Downtown Portland to return to the office next year.

In a letter shared on Thursday morning, the mayor asked Central City employers in the private sector, government, educational institutions and community-based organizations to enforce an at least 20-hour in-person workweek for remote and hybrid staff starting on Jan. 1.

Wheeler said city employees whose positions allow hybrid work have worked at least 20 hours in person since April. He also claimed his staff typically works in the office or in the community at least four days a week.

“To support a safe, clean, and welcoming environment, the City’s public servants are responsible for interacting with constituents, collaborating with peers, and delivering programs to build greater vibrancy in our central city,” Wheeler wrote. “As many of you know, over half of all City workers are frontline staff, like Police and Fire Bureau employees, and were never remote or hybrid during the pandemic.”

The mayor said an increase in foot traffic leads to “positive social pressure”, encourages shopping local, and bolsters support for the city’s arts, culture, culinary and hospitality industries. He added that returning to the office would help revitalize public spaces.

To encourage the return to in-person work, Wheeler mentioned that the Portland Police Bureau began foot patrols in the downtown area. The agency previously announced that a pair of officers would patrol the Central City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 3.

“The Oregon State Police is detailing additional personnel to augment the work of PPB in drug and other missions. The City continues to scale up access to behavioral health services and shelters for those in need,” he said.

Wheeler is one of 47 members of the Portland Central City Task Force, a committee working toward revamping the downtown area’s economy.