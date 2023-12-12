PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is standing behind the bold goal of Portland Central City Task Force to cut the number of homeless people in the city in half in the next two years.

“I’m actually optimistic we can meet that goal,” Wheeler said.

That is just one of several areas of focus of the task force, which is headed by Governor Tina Kotek and Co-Chair Dan McMillan. The group includes 50 local and state leaders, including Wheeler, and ranges from elected officials to businesses and service providers.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Portland has been increasing over the past couple of years, according to the latest data. It’s estimated from the latest point-in-time count in 2023 that 6,297 people are homeless in the city. In 2022, the point-in-time count was roughly 1,000 less than that, at 5,228.

However, many service providers told KOIN 6 News that there could be more than 10,000 people experiencing homelessness in Portland due to the point-in-time count widely being considered an underestimate.

Increasing the number of shelter beds has also been identified as a priority of the task force. Currently, there are only 3,000 shelter beds in the city. However, Wheeler told KOIN 6 News he believes increasing shelter bed capacity can be achieved by creating more large outdoor sites like the one created earlier this year, called Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites (TASS).

When KOIN 6 News asked Wheeler what made him confident the city and Multnomah County can achieve their goals for reducing homelessness, he said: “We now have settled on a formula that has proven it can work.” He continued,

“Between the safe rest villages, the TASS sites, we’re not just providing shelter for people anymore, we’re actually giving them case management and connecting with them to individually tailored services.”

Since the first TASS site opened in Portland in July, Wheeler said 184 people have lived there, with dozens subsequently moving into housing.

Wheeler also identified the task force’s call for creating an emergency declaration to combat fentanyl as an important step that can help fund treatment by opening up money for Medicaid. Banning public use of drugs was another recommendation of the task force, though some addiction specialists have taken issue with that idea.