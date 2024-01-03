PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Commissioner and mayoral candidate Rene Gonzalez announced the creation of a new pilot program Wednesday, which will primarily provide drug overdose treatment to people suffering from meth and fentanyl addiction in Old Town Chinatown starting this January.

The pilot program will assign one Community Health Assess and Treat team to Portland Fire & Rescue’s Old Town Station, where firefighters have handled a third of the 7,000 drug overdose calls that the city has received in the past year. If the project is deemed a success, it may be expanded to other areas of the city, Gonzalez said.

“The pilot program has been developed in response to Commissioner Gonzalez’s request to enhance efficiency while responding to the unrelenting and unprecedented volume in overdose emergency calls in Portland,” Gonzalez’s team said.

Fentanyl falls out of a ripped bag on a sidewalk, found by the Portland Police Bike Squad, October 2023 (PPB)

Gonzalez, who was appointed as Portland’s commissioner of public safety one year ago, said that he asked Portland Fire & Rescue’s Community Health program to develop the pilot to ease the burden that frequent overdose calls place on local paramedics.

“In 2023, I visited all 31 fire stations,” Gonzales stated in a press release.” I heard consistently from frontline first responders that the volume of overdose responses is killing the system, with the same patients overdosing repeatedly, typically refusing emergency room transport afterwards and often already being administered Narcan prior to [the] arrival of Portland Fire. At the same time, the county is experiencing [a] substantial shortage of ambulances. Concerned about the impact on our firefighters and on our system, I asked Portland Fire to evaluate an alternative overdose response and I am excited to see this pilot.”

The use of CHAT can reduce costs associated with emergency visits and the demand that emergency medical calls place on Portland’s four-person fire trucks, Gonzalez said.

“In short, very few overdose calls require the full-range of emergency responses a traditional four-person fire truck can provide,” Gonzalez’ office said. “Fire and Rescue’s CHAT program, through its pilot of the Overdose Response Team, will better align limited public resources to specific community needs resulting in better outcomes for firefighters, taxpayers, and residents.”