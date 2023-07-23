PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps wants to be the next mayor of Portland as city leaders grapple with the homelessness crisis and transition to a new form of government.

Mapps, who was elected to Portland City Council in 2020, is the first declared candidate for the mayor’s office, while current Mayor Ted Wheeler has yet to reveal re-election plans.

“I think this is a critical moment in our city’s history. I plan to spend this campaign really listening to people. I want to get out and spend the next year knocking on doors, holding community meetings, really hearing about citizen’s concerns. I think the stakes on the table are so high at this moment that this is an important opportunity to have a conversation about how we can make an even better Portland,” Mapps said.

As mayor, Mapps explains that one of his priorities would be addressing homelessness by building off of the growing network of Safe Rest Villages and looking for other ways to help Portlanders get off the streets.

“I think we actually have enjoyed considerable success around Safe Rest Villages. We stood up a handful and later on this month we’ll be opening up one of our larger, I think of them as, Safe Rest campuses. I think that model has largely proven itself to be successful. We’ve gotten people off the sidewalks into tiny homes and we’re also finding that over time, folks are transitioning from those homes into jobs and more stable housing,” Mapps said.

The commissioner added that more work needs to be done to ensure safety for people living inside and outside of Safe Rest Villages while looking for other ways, and investments, to address homelessness.

“We definitely have to do a better job to make sure the neighbors around those villages are safe and we don’t have problems with litter and whatnot, but it’s part of the solution. I would say tiny rest villages, or whatnot, are not the whole answer. I think there are much deeper problems that we still need to solve. That’s one of the reasons why I’m running for mayor,” Mapps said.

“Safe Rest Villages provide housing for maybe a couple hundred folks. The sad reality is we literally have several thousand people on the streets. We would have to have hundreds of Safe Rest Villages around the city. I don’t think we have the capacity to do that,” Mapps said.

“I do think there are other alternatives though. We should invest more in shelters to provide them with temporary places to sleep at night, I think we need to do rent assistance, I think we need to look at supportive housing – really what we’re trying to do here is build a continuum of services for folks on the streets which actually meets them where they are. Some folks are houseless today because they lost their job, are ready to go to work and they just need a bit of a hand up. Others are on the streets today because they have mental health issues or drug addiction issues and really have a lot of work to do before they can even go inside,” Mapps said.

The changes Mapps seeks come amid calls for the City of Portland to leave the Joint Office of Homeless Services — which is run by Multnomah County. These calls also come after the Multnomah County Health Department announced plans to hand out smoking supplies to people facing drug addiction as a harm reduction tool.

Facing backlash, the county announced it’s pausing the policy.

Mapps agrees there is a disconnect between the county and the city when it comes to the JOHS and points to confusion about the county and city’s roles within the office and blames a lack of leadership.

“I think it is true that the county and the city have fundamentally different philosophies around how to approach common problems. I think that is one of the reasons why the next mayor is going to be so important. I would argue that one of the reasons we have performed so poorly in advancing issues like getting people off the street is that the city and the county have done a terrible job at coordinating our houseless services. That is going to be my top priority when I come in as mayor,” Mapps said.

He added, “It is far past time that the city and the county come into an agreement on what’s a city responsibility in the homeless space, what’s a county responsibility in the homeless space and what is a shared responsibility. And remarkably, after many, many years — and hundreds of millions of dollars at this point being spent — we still don’t even have that level of clarity. And frankly, fixing that comes down to leadership.”

“It’s interesting, the city calls it the joint office, I believe at this point, the county calls it the joint department – we don’t even view these offices as being the same, we call them something different. That office needs to work better,” Mapps said. “While I serve on this council and when I’m mayor, my top priority is going to bring clarity to what that office does. The City of Portland invests tens of millions of dollars in that office every year, we have basically no influence over how those dollars get spent. That needs change and frankly that is one of the most important reasons why I’m running for mayor.”

Mapps furthered that JOHS funding isn’t coordinated.

“I’m your infrastructure guy, your roads guy, it’s my responsibility to keep sidewalks clear and whatnot. If there’s a tent, despite the fact that we give $30 million a year to the county, I can’t call the county up and say, ‘Hey, I have a bunch of tents on the sidewalk, can you send down some outreach workers to help place them?’ That is just insane, it’s not rocket science to fix but we have to fix it and frankly under the leadership we’ve seen for the past several years, that problem has not been solved.”

How Portland addresses homelessness could also change as the city transitions its form of government after voters passed city charter reform that would increase the number of city council members to 12; add a city manager to control bureaus; would not allow mayoral veto power and would implement rank-choice voting.

Commissioners Dan Ryan and Rene Gonzalez were gauging interest in putting three charter amendments on the next ballot that would have given the next mayor veto power, reduced the new number of city commissioners from 12 to eight and streamlined ranked-choice voting.

The two commissioners are backing off of their proposed changes after a lack of support from the mayor and other council members.

“I think we have good news for Portlanders. Our charter, which we’ve had for more than a hundred years, is obsolete and it’s time to update it. We recently had an election where Portlanders embraced a really broad set of reforms – which include everything from increasing the number of council to appointing a city manager, that’s good,” Mapps said.

“There are also some untested practices, let’s say, that are coming in the next charter, things like multi-member districts with rank-choice voting, the mayor itself won’t actually serve on council and it’s not really clear how the council and the mayor talk to each other. So, there are some structural issues that I think we’re all concerned about,” Mapps said. “I give credit to Commissioner Ryan and Commissioner Gonzalez for highlighting that and coming up with a package of proposed fixes. However, at least for me, while I think they are raising important issues, I think that we also had an election on this matter, the voters made the decision that they did and right now I’m really focused on implementing charter reform so that on January 1, 2025, Portlanders wake up to a brand new, better functioning government.”

According to Mapps, the transition in governing styles is “enormously difficult” and he warns Portlanders that there could be a rocky transition.

“I would estimate that City Hall right now, we’re probably spending 20% of our time preparing for this transition. It’s a huge move, you have to re-think everything from how you deliver services to how you organize your buildings and whatnot, you cannot fit 12 city councilors in our current City Hall chambers,” Mapps explained.

“It’s a great opportunity, there are a lot of challenges, I will tell you, I think we’re going to be prepared and up and running and open for business on January 1, 2025. At the same time, I also want to warn Portlanders, I think a lot of folks think that charter reform is a one-and-done kind of deal, you know, we’re implementing the most significant change we’ve made to local government in more than 100 years, there are going to be bumps in the road, we’re going to have to make adjustments as we go, we’re going to learn things, we’re also going to grow and evolve in different directions and we will have a very different set of political leaders making these decisions. So, charter reform isn’t a moment, I would say it’s a process which will kind of dominate our work, especially local government, for the next several years.”