Radio Cab driver Reese McDowell Lawhon, seen in an undated photo provided by his family, was killed April 9, 2023. He was 43.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two weeks after a long-time Radio Cab driver was brutally stabbed to death while on duty, a memorial is being held to mourn and honor him.

The memorial for Reese Lawhon, 43, will be held late Saturday afternoon at the site of his murder, 600 Southeast Water Street, according to Radio Cab. At the site, a few remarks will be shared before a memorial procession of taxi cabs rolls through the city. Taxis will begin congregating at 4:30 p.m. with the program expected to begin around 5 p.m.

Radio Cab said a few city leaders and Portland police officers who responded to the scene are expected to be in attendance.

Lawhon has been described as “kind” and “dedicated,” with his family saying he “was the most caring, witty, loving son, brother, uncle and dear friend you could possibly imagine having.”

The incident on April 9, Easter Sunday, unfolded near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue shortly after Lawhon had picked up a customer in downtown Portland, according to Radio Cab.

Radio Cab said they’ve seen cab surveillance of the stabbing and told KOIN 6 News there was no provocation or fight before, saying the person who stabbed Lawhon did so unexpectedly.

Moses Lopez, 30, is facing second-degree murder and unlawful use of weapon charges in connection to Lawhon’s death. Court records show there was an active felony warrant for Lopez out of Coos County for alleged unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Stay with KOIN 6 for continuing coverage on this case.