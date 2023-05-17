PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The largest mental health awareness event in the state returns for its 20th year on Sunday with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Mental Health for All Community Walk in Portland.

The walk, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peninsula Park, aims to bring community members together with lived experience with mental illness, their loved ones and mental health advocates.

“It’s about raising awareness; it’s about decreasing stigma. It’s about celebrating the fact that recovery is possible for mental health disorders. There are many examples, we’re all around you of people who live with these things, and have made it, and live healthy and productive lives,” NAMI Oregon Executive Director Chris Bouneff told KOIN 6 News.

The free community walk will also feature activities, live music, therapy dogs and baby goats with donations encouraged to support NAMI’s services — including free educational programs, support groups and workshops.

Bouneff emphasized the importance of raising awareness for mental health, especially coming out of the pandemic.

“Coming out of the pandemic, and thankfully we are coming out of the pandemic, but you have to think of us as an entire population, we’ve been under constant stress for three-plus years and you layer on top of that and it hasn’t spared anybody,” Bouneff said.

Bouneff also said NAMI is seeing more people come forward with depression and anxiety as NAMI tries to fill gaps within U.S. healthcare.

“What we try to do is a lot of navigation help. It’s hard to find help, our health care system is not set up in a manner that steers you to help and effective help. We fill in the information gap for families like ‘What is this, what are we dealing with, how do we support ourselves, how do we stay healthy?’ These are the types of things that we do in the community and across the state.”